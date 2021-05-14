Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million.

AXU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. 12,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $400.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXU shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.