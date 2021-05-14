Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $7.04 million and $66,204.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,321,326 coins and its circulating supply is 11,305,172 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

