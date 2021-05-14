Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Compass (NYSE:COMP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Compass alerts:

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,879. Compass has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.