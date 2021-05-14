Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equitable Group (EQB)

Equitable Group (TSE: EQB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Equitable Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$138.00.

5/6/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$147.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$155.00.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$174.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$165.00 to C$174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$140.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$149.00.

4/14/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$138.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:EQB traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.64. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$54.23 and a 52 week high of C$151.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0200015 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Insiders have sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 over the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

