Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $20.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TME. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $15.03. 317,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,002,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

