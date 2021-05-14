Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MFCSF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
