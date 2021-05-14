Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MFCSF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

