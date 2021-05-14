Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

HMCBF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

