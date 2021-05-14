Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 9.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. 10,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,652,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $4,825,000.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

