Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 5,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 919,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.