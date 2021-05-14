KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.21.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,799. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 163.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 555,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,968,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,268,000 after purchasing an additional 214,778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in KeyCorp by 287.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 170,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 126,618 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 750.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

