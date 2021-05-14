Berenberg Bank Raises Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 180

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.95).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON MKS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 157.30 ($2.06). 4,854,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.78.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.