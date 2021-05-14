Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

