Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

GIL traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$43.77. 115,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,356. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$17.61 and a 52 week high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

