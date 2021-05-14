XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in XPEL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

