ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,678. The company has a market capitalization of $831.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

