Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $160.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.92.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.72. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,335. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Grace Capital bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.