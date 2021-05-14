FintruX Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $5,626.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.
About FintruX Network
According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “
FintruX Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.