FintruX Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $5,626.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

