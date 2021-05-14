The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake Sells 500 Shares

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $17,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,336. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

