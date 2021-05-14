Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Purchases $359,600.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

