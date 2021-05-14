Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $25.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 7.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $243.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $252.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.85.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

