Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Down 1.8%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) was down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 317,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VINP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $3,374,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.