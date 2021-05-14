adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.64. 42,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,304. adidas has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

