MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MCFT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,999. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $613.00 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

