Morgan Stanley Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 2,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,568. Adient has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

