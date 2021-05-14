Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 506 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

