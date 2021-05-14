SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.