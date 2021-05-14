Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $240.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

