iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.3% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.