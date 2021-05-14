Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.