Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.2% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

