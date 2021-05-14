GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$40.59 on Thursday. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

