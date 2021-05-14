Stifel Nicolaus Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to $240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $$182.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.67.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

