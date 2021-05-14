Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 349,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,924,642 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,796 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,473,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

