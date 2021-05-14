Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 349,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,924,642 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $17.84.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
