Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DYNDF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of DYNDF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

