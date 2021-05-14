Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.36. 2,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,211. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.30 and a 200 day moving average of $205.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

