BOScoin Price Down 32.8% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $198.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3,492% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

