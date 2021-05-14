Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%.

Viveve Medical stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

