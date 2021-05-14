Everest (ID) Hits Market Cap of $69.57 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Everest has a market capitalization of $69.57 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00084733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00614122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00235510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005014 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.15 or 0.01218239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.52 or 0.01085399 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

