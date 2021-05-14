Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

OTCMKTS ATASY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. 9,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.