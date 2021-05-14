Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $58,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $1,345,068. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE LEG opened at $56.21 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.