Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

GCO stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $780.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.