Morgan Stanley Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $85.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INCY. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.