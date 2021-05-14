Truist Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by Truist from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $63,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

