Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $223.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

