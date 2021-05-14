iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.75.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. iRobot has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

