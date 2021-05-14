Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNK. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

