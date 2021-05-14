JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

