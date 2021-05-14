Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $87.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

LB stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $187,393,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

