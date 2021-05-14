Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.48 on Friday. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

