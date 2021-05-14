Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NNOX opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

